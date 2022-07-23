Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,928 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.