Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,602.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $214,602.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016516 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032505 BTC.
Electric Vehicle Zone Profile
Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading
