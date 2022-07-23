Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,602.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $214,602.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

