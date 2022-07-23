Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $32.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.21. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 28.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.70.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

