Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $49,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $18,369,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.70.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.78 and its 200-day moving average is $476.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

