Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $490.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $555.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $560.70.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.21. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 28.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 76.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 304.4% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

