Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 749 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $71.04.

