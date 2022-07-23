Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

