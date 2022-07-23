Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJS stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

