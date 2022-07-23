Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49.
