Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Haywood Securities

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELO opened at C$3.85 on Friday. Eloro Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 18.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.88 million and a P/E ratio of -45.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.01.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

