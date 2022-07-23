Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Haywood Securities

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Eloro Resources Stock Up 5.5 %
ELO opened at C$3.85 on Friday. Eloro Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 18.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.88 million and a P/E ratio of -45.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.01.
Eloro Resources Company Profile
