Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $863,388.23

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $863,388.23 and approximately $7,490.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00044541 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 470% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,560,263 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

