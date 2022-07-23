Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lowered by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.34.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

