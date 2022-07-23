Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enbridge by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

ENB opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

