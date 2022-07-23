Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

