Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 550,464 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Vault Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $533,000.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

