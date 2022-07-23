EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $146.00.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

