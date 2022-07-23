Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.29.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

