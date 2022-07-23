Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.55-$7.80 EPS.

EFX stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.29.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 11.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

