Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

