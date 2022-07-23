ETHPad Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $1,983.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001866 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032552 BTC.
ETHPad Coin Profile
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.