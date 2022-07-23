ETNA Network (ETNA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,044.00

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $236,216.04 and approximately $15,044.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

