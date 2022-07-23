European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.70

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.70 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.08). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 367,829 shares.

European Assets Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £329.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Julia Bond acquired 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £6,029.10 ($7,207.53). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 5,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,979.18 ($5,952.40). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,564.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

