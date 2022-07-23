EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $46,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

