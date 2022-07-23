EXMO Coin One Day Volume Reaches $88,415.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $88,415.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.25 or 0.99968221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EXMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

