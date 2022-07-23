Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

