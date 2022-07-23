Factom (FCT) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Factom (FCT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a market cap of $3.19 million and $456.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032722 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,381,509 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.
