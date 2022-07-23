Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $61,097.66 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE FSLY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 413.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

