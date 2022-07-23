Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.50.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fastly has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Insider Activity

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.