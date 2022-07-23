FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 996 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $354.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.55 and a 200-day moving average of $350.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.