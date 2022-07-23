FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

