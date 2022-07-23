FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $123.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

