FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

