FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,575 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,963,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

