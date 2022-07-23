FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 65,149 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 366.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,149 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.43 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

