FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

