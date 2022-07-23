FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $280.29 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,743 shares of company stock worth $9,136,160. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

