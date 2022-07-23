Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.
Fei Protocol Coin Profile
Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.
Buying and Selling Fei Protocol
