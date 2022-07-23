Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,898.89.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

