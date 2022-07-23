Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.