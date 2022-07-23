Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

FITB traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 133.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

