Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.