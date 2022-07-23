Filecash Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,154.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Filecash has a total market cap of $170,157.24 and $47,154.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecash has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032678 BTC.
About Filecash
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Filecash Coin Trading
