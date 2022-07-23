Filecash Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,154.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Filecash has a total market cap of $170,157.24 and $47,154.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecash has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Filecash Coin Trading

