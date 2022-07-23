Financial Survey: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fluence Energy and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63 ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.10, indicating a potential upside of 175.49%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $14.47, indicating a potential upside of 342.58%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A -23.36% -6.61% ESS Tech N/A -83.39% -29.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Fluence Energy and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.58 -$162.00 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million N/A N/A

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.