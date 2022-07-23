Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTT. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at C$3,257,145.59. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,400. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 over the last 90 days.

Finning International Stock Up 1.4 %

Finning International stock opened at C$27.15 on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.89 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.8221954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

