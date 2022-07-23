Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $781.18

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 781.18 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 833 ($9.96). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 833 ($9.96), with a volume of 205,306 shares.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 782.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,706.12.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.