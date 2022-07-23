Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $781.18

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 781.18 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 833 ($9.96). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 833 ($9.96), with a volume of 205,306 shares.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 782.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,706.12.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
