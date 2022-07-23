FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 678 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

