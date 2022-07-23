FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Booking by 14.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 9.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Booking by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Booking by 9.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,809.88 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,976.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,181.15.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.