FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 59,332 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in Proterra by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

