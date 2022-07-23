FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ArcBest by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 23.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

