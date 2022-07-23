FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $205,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $284,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

